Eurobike 2020 Travel Talk calls for topics and trends

This is the 19th time that Travel Talk takes place as an integral part of the Eurobike trade fair programme. The event provides important cycle tourism exchange and networking opportunities with representatives from the tourism sector (destinations, tour operators, service providers) and the bike economy (industry, retail, associations), as well as the media and bloggers.

The same as the previous year, the Berlin-based agency Velokonzept and Messe Friedrichshafen are calling for active participation in the conference. For 2020, the conference focus is ‘Town and Country’.

As part of the Call for Participation, representatives from the tourism and the bike industry are invited to submit proposals and suggestions for three-minute pitches, discussion panels and workshops by 20th March 2020 via the Velokonzept event website.

The best proposals will be incorporated into the conference programme, submissions selected for the ‘Coffee Break Pitch’ will also have the chance to present their ideas in more detail, if selected to go through to the second round.

Eurobike 2020 takes place from 2nd to 5th September 2020 on the exhibition grounds in Friedrichshafen.