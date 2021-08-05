Eurobike’s Bike Biz Revolution taking place this month

Share Facebook

Select experts and industry decision makers are set to meet at Eurobike’s Bike Biz Revolution – Conference for Visionaries, taking place on 31st August.

Following the launch in 2019 and the digital event in 2020, the congress, which is a bike industry platform for knowledge transfer, is now going into its third round. Messe Friedrichshafen has invited journalist and consultant Frank Puscher to moderate; he will be taking the chair to lead a programme of international speakers with visions that are set to ‘shape the industry’s development and the future of mobility’.

The core themes are transition of the transport sector, mobility and the industry’s supply chains.

Horace Dediu, analyst and consultant for micromobility, will be addressing the question: “In 2040, there will be seven billion people on the planet living in urban environments. How will they be mobile?” In addition, he will be outlining potential solutions to overcome this challenge. Emmanuel Paris, founder and CEO of Bluemooov, is already supplying answers with his company. His hybrid vehicle Cocoon is following in the footsteps of the bubble car. Paris will explain how the move towards urban lifestyles is bringing new solutions for how to use public space in the midst of the mobility revolution.

Cem Özdemir has been dealing with mobility concepts long before he become chair of the German Government’s Committee on Transport and Digital Infrastructure. His speech will be addressing important issues relating to the transition of the transport sector, but also discussing visions for mobility.

Nicolas Grimm will also be discussing the future of mobility, but not from the usual industry perspective. As a senior manager with Porsche Consulting, he provides consultancy services to companies based on Porsche’s maxim: “Mobility is Driven by Dreams.” His contribution is set to include creative that could form the basis for a new discussion.

Anna Buchmann and Christoph Neye advise start-ups, together with MotionLab, Berlin, a combination of innovation hub and co-working space. They are professional consultants for targeting gaps in the market and finding the most effective way to put new ideas into practise. Their talk will provide an insight into the topic: “European supply chains – future or fiction?”

And how do major industry players feel about these issues? Herman van Beveren is director of BTWIN Urban Bikes. He will be contributing to the discussion by outlining his company’s vision of bringing supply chains back to Europe.

The third edition of the Bike Biz Revolution takes place on 31st August from 13:00 to around 17:00 in Conference Centre East, rooms Berlin and Paris. Registration is open here, and the orogramme and schedule are available here.

The 29th Eurobike show takes place from 1st-4th September from 09:00 to 18:00.

