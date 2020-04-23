European Outdoor Summit, Nature is Bike postponed due to COVID-19

Share Facebook

The European Outdoor Summit (EOS) and gravel festival Nature is Bike have been postponed due to COVID-19.

Nature is Bike, originally scheduled for 27th-28th June this year, will now take place from 26th-27th June 2021. The organising committee will fully refund the registration fees to participants.

EOS will now take place in Annecy, France, in autumn 2021 and the European Outdoor Group (EOG) is currently looking at suitable dates which will be announced shortly.

They join a growing list of events postponed or cancelled across the world due to COVID-19, including The London Bike Show, Tour de France, Sea Otter Classic and the Taipei Cycle Show.

Arne Strate, general secretary, EOG, said: “The EOS is a key event for senior executives and future leaders in our industry, delivering inspirational speakers as well as invaluable opportunities to network with colleagues. We want to ensure that we deliver the best event possible, to benefit the industry and provide insights into key topics.

“Unfortunately, this autumn is not the right time and our members, delegates and sponsors need to concentrate on their businesses and families for the time being. We acknowledge that. We will continue to work on all aspects of the event so that we can meet up again in 2021 to debate, share knowledge and experiences and to work together to continue to re-build and re-shape our industry as well as spend valuable time networking with each other.

“We would like to take the opportunity to thank our partners, sponsors, delegates and all the members for their continued support, and I look forward to welcoming you all in Annecy in 2021.”