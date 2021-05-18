Evans Cycles celebrating 100th birthday this year

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Evans Cycles has begun celebrations for its 100th birthday.

Frederick W. Evans opened his first store on Kennington Road in southeast London in 1921. Evans Cycles now has over 50 stores across the country, employing over 700 store staff and mechanics.

Centenary activities are planned for the rest of the year, starting today with stores across the country being dressed to acknowledge the milestone.

Head of retail Matthew Atkinson said: ‘The team here at Evans Cycles are absolutely thrilled to celebrate our 100th anniversary. Serving millions of riders of all shapes, ages and disciplines over the past century, Evans Cycles has truly become a central pillar of cycling in Britain.

“Having first joined the business as a sales assistant on the shop floor over a decade ago, I’m so proud to have been part of the journey and can’t wait to help more customers ‘Enjoy the Ride’.”

Team GB Olympic Champion Cyclist Sir Chris Hoy added: “It’s not often that a brand celebrates 100 years in business. As a long time distributor of HOY kids bikes, I’ve worked closely with Evans Cycles to help inspire the next generation of riders.

“Whether that’s future Olympic champions or those that simply want a greener-healthier way to travel, brands like Evans Cycles play an important role in helping them get there. Here’s to the next 100!”

Read the May issue of BikeBiz below: