Evans Cycles expands with new Cheshunt store

Evans Cycles has opened a new store in Cheshunt, Hertfordshire.

The store is located in the Brookfield Retail Park, towards the north of the town, and covers 5,200 square feet, stocking 170 bikes covering road, MTB hybrid, electric and kids bikes, from brands including Specialized, Cannondale, Brompton, Raleigh and Evans’ own Pinnacle brand.

Clothing and accessories are also available from brands such as Castelli, Endura, Giro and Fizik. The store will also serve the local community with a fully equipped workshop.

“I’m thrilled to today announce the opening of our brand new Cheshunt store,” said Matthew Atkinson, head of cycling strategy at Frasers Group. “Our strategy continues to focus on expanding our bricks and mortar business and grow our offering to better support the rising number of cyclists.

“We want to ensure we have bikes from the world’s best brands built and ready to ride away on the day, accessible workshops on hand to ensure we keep people riding and quality advice so customers continue to feel confident with their purchases.

“We firmly believe that cycling will play an increasingly vital role in the way we move as a nation in years to come, and look forward to helping Cheshunt’s community Enjoy the Ride.”

Evans Cycles opened seven new stores in 2021, and more openings are set to follow later this year. To celebrate its expansion in Cheshunt, Evans will be running an opening week offer with 10% off all bikes purchased in store.

The opening times for the new Evans Cycles Cheshunt store are:

Monday – Friday – 9am – 8pm

Saturday – 9am – 7pm

Sunday: 10.30am – 4.30pm

Bank Holidays: opening hours may vary

The store can be found at:

Unit 3A, Brookfield Retail Park, Halfhide Lane

Cheshunt

Waltham Cross

Hertfordshire

EN8 0QL