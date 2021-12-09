Evans Cycles launches new Pinnacle accessories range

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Evans Cycles has launched its new range of Pinnacle accessories.

The range includes two new pairs of gloves, both of which are crafted with a touch and close fastening for a secure and personalised fit and reflective elements for safety.

The WND Gloves serve well for milder days with breathable mesh panelling to the fingers and palm for ventilation, along with padded and rubberised inserts for grip and comfort, said Evans, while the WTP Gloves come into play on days when the temperature really drops with extra layers of insulation.

The Neoprene Overshoes insulate and protect the feet against cold weather conditions. Made from stretch neoprene with a taped central seam to prevent water intake, they help retain warmth. The Toe Warmers are made for milder days, covering over the vents at the front of cycling shoes.

The range also includes Arm, Leg and Knee Warmers. The Arm Warmers are made for when the weather gets wet, windy and cold. The Leg Warmers are made with a high thermal-rated fabric, and also include silicone grippers to keep you sealed in and the zipped ankles help you get them on and off more easily. The Knee Warmers are ideal for all-weather performance, said Evans – their tailored fit won’t slip and are designed to keep your pedal stroke fluid.

The Neck Warmer is designed to manage moisture and works to contain body heat, with a fleece lining for extra warmth. The Pinnacle Beanie is designed to keep you warm in the coldest weather, and the thin design allows it to be worn under a cycle helmet.

Read more: Coros Wearables introduces new web-based coaching and training platform

For more information on Evans Cycles and the new Pinnacle accessories range, visit www.evanscycles.com.

Last month, Evans Cycles launched its new Pinnacle shoe range, comprising road, MTB and lifestyle options. It is available in men’s and women’s variants and is available to purchase now for £50 a pair online and in Evans Cycles stores.