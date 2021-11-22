Evans Cycles launches new Pinnacle shoe range

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Evans Cycles has today announced the launch of its new Pinnacle shoe range, comprising road, MTB and lifestyle options.

The Pinnacle Radium Road Cycling Shoes use a minimalist and sleek design, providing a secure and personalised fit courtesy of the single velcro strap and simple to use Turn Lock Fastening system. Inside the shoe, there is a soft padded collar and non-slip heel.

Across the upper and synthetic, microfibre material allows for breathability to help keep your feet cool. Finished off with a nylon outsole, there’s enough stiffness for those town-sign sprints without compromising on comfort, said Evans. A men’s half pair (size 8) weighs 306g, and a women’s half pair (size 5) weighs 255g.

Evans Cycles has also unveiled the new Pinnacle Maple Mountain Bike Shoes. Professional looking and robust in design, trail hunters are treated to a ‘secure and snug fit’ courtesy of three velcro fastenings. Inside the Pinnacle Maple, there’s a soft padded collar and non-slip heel.

The nylon sole offers enough stiffness for riders to power up the steep inclines without compromising on comfort, said Evans, and a raised tread around the sole encircles the cleat recess, while there’s the option of adding studs beneath the toes. The Maple shoes come with a microfiber upper, mesh tongue and nylon outsole.

New to the range for 2021 is the Pinnacle Cedar Cycling Shoes, designed purposefully for everyday use both on and off the bike, with a padded collar and tongue for enhanced comfort, while the non-slip heel and heel loop add extra stability. There’s also an abrasion panel wrapped around the toes to protect the shoes from scuffs and marks.

Off the bike, the Cedars are also suited to everyday life on foot, said Evans. A mesh tongue and microfibre upper over the toes help keep your feet feeling fresh and cool, nestled in the security of a phylon and rubber outsole.

The new Pinnacle shoe range is available in men’s and women’s variants, and is available to purchase now for £50 a pair online and in Evans Cycles stores.