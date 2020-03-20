Evans Cycles London e-Bike Festival postponed due to COVID-19

Share Facebook

The Evans Cycles London e-Bike Festival has been postponed as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Upper Street Events has said it is working with Battersea Evolution to reschedule the event, which had been due to take place in May.

It follows the London Bike Show, Taipei Cycle, Sea Otter Classic, Bespoked, Mountain Mayhem and the NAHBS in being either postponed or cancelled in 2020 over concerns of COVID-19.

The full statement read:

It is with great regret that Upper Street Events has taken the decision that, as a result of the evolving COVID-19 situation, it is no longer possible for us to hold The Evans Cycles London e-Bike Festival 2020 (2 – 3 May, Battersea Evolution).

We have been following UK Government guidelines and advice from Public Health England and other organisations as the situation has evolved and, given the latest announcements with regards to mass gatherings, it is now with much sadness that we have taken the decision that we will need to postpone the event. The safety and wellbeing of our staff, exhibitors, visitors, partners and contractors is of the utmost importance to us, and the protection and prevention of harm to all involved is vital.

We are currently working with Battersea Evolution to look at options to reschedule The Evans Cycles London e-Bike Festival to a later date. Ticket holders, exhibitors and sponsors will be contacted directly within the next 14 days with regards to transferring bookings or refunds as required.

We are sincerely sorry that we have had to take this incredibly difficult course of action and thank you for bearing with us at this uncertain time.

Please take care and we hope to see you later this year.