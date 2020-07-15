Evans Cycles opens new Birmingham store

Share Facebook

Evans Cycles is opening a brand new Birmingham store.

Replacing the old site at Birmingham New Street Station, the new store reaffirms a “strong commitment” to helping grow cycling within the region.

With over 12,000 square feet of floor space, the new store is situated on the ground floor of the House of Fraser building, allowing customers to reduce shopping trips and access a range of clothing and equipment brands all under one roof.

Stocking over 250 bikes, as well as the latest products from leading brands like Trek, Brompton, Fox Clothing and GORE Wear, the store also comes complete with a fully equipped workshop and Shimano Service Centre, offering expert mechanical assistance and honouring Evans Cycles’ new 24 Hour Servicing Pledge.

Customers at the new Birmingham store will also have access to a host of the benefits shared with other stores across the country. These include 0% finance, price match, free click and collect and Evans Cycles’ Ride to Work Scheme. Since reopening all of its stores, Evans Cycles has provided hundreds of free bike MOTs to key workers and will continue to offer the service at the new Birmingham branch.

As a transport provider, bicycle shops are listed as essential retailers on the Government’s official guidance and were permitted to stay open throughout the lockdown. In line with Evans Cycles’ other stores, strict safety measures have been introduced in the news store including limiting how many customers can enter at any given time, marking out ‘two-metre zones’ throughout the shop floor and eradicating touchpoints within the payment process.

Matthew Atkinson, head of retail at Evans Cycles, said: “We are hugely excited to announce the opening of our new Birmingham store within the heart of the City. Working closely with the team at House of Fraser we now provide a vital facility for the Midland’s growing number of cyclists, which is easily accessible and helps customers combine their shopping trips.

“We have also invested in a substantial refurbishment, giving shoppers an excellent in-store experience as well as access to a wide range of quality products. Our large workshop, along with our 24-hour service guarantee, will keep our customers riding throughout the year and help more cyclists within the region to Enjoy the Ride.”

Opening times for the new Evans Cycles Birmingham store are:

Monday – Saturday: 10am – 6pm

Sunday: 11am – 5pm

Bank Holidays: 11am – 5pm

