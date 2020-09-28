Evans Cycles opens new Cambridge store

Share Facebook

Evans Cycles has opened its new Cambridge store.

With over 1,300 square feet, the new store will stock over 60 bikes as well as the latest products from brands including Pinnacle, Specialized, Brompton, Gore, Trek, Fox and Endura.

The store also comes complete with a fully equipped workshop, offering expert mechanical assistance and its 24 Hour Servicing pledge.

Customers will also be able to access 0% finance, price match and free click and collect services.

In line with all Evans Cycles shops, safety measures have been introduced in the new store, including limiting how many customers can enter at any given time, marking out ‘two-metre zones’ throughout the shop floor and eradicating touchpoints within the payment process. It is also mandatory for customers to wear a face-covering within the store.

Matthew Atkinson, head of retail at Evans Cycles, said: “It is fantastic to today announce the opening of our brand new Cambridge store, replacing the old site off Chesterton Road. As a predominantly bricks and mortar business, we strongly value the importance of offering our customers a face-to-face experience with our expert mechanics and sales staff – giving them an insight simply not possible online.

“The team at Evans Cycles have worked hard to ensure that all of our stores are ‘COVID-compliant’, putting in place a number of measures to protect the safety of customers.

“As lockdown restrictions come into place once more, we understand the need for those who need to get to work, doing so in a safe manner on a bike which is reliable.

“We are proud to be able to offer our services as an essential retailer, and look forward to continuing to help the people of Cambridge – as one of the cycling hubs of the UK.”

Opening times for the new Evans Cycles Cambridge store are:

Monday to Saturday: 9am-5:30pm

Sunday: 11am-5pm

Bank Holidays: 11am -5pm

