Evans Cycles opens new Leicester store

Evans Cycles has today announced the opening of its brand new Leicester store.

With over 11,500 square feet, the new store will stock over 300 bikes for customers to see in person as well as the latest products from brands like Trek, Specialised, Cannondale, Brompton, Pinnacle, Raleigh, Castelli, GORE, FOX and Endura. The store also comes complete with a fully equipped workshop and Shimano Service Centre.

Customers at the new Leicester store will also have access to 0% finance, price match, free click and collect, free test rides and Evans Cycles’ Ride to Work Scheme.

Matthew Atkinson, head of retail at Evans Cycles, said: “It is fantastic to today announce the opening of our brand new Leicester store, replacing the old site at Upperton Road.

“As a predominantly bricks and mortar business, we strongly value the importance of offering our customers a face-to-face experience with our expert mechanics and sales staff – giving them an insight simply not possible online.

“The team at Evans Cycles has worked hard to ensure that all of our stores are ‘COVID-compliant’, putting in place a number of measures to protect the safety of customers. With over 300 bikes stocked on-site, and access to some of the world’s best cycling brands, we look forward to helping Leicester’s growing number of cyclists Enjoy the Ride at our brand new city store.”

Whilst the lockdown in Leicester has begun to be eased, with parts of the city now reopen for business, the centrally located Evans Cycles branch is located within an area still under strict restrictions. As a transport provider, bicycle shops are listed as essential retailers on the Government’s official guidance, therefore permitting the new store to remain open throughout the lockdown.

In line with all Evans Cycles shops, strict safety measures have been introduced in the new store including limiting how many customers can enter at any given time, marking out ‘two-metre zones’ throughout the shop floor and eradicating touchpoints within the payment process. From the 24th July, it became mandatory for customers to wear a face covering within the store.

Evans has also provided hundreds of free bike MOTs to key workers throughout the pandemic. This service will continue at the new Leicester branch meaning key workers can have their tyres pumped up, brakes adjusted and access expert mechanical advice completely free of charge.

Opening times for the new Evans Cycles Leicester store are:

Monday – Saturday: 9am – 6pm

Sunday: 10am – 5pm

Bank Holidays: 10am – 5pm

For more information on this branch, and all of Evans Cycles’ stores, visit https://www.evanscycles.com.

