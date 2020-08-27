Evans Cycles opens new Newcastle branch

Share Facebook

Evans Cycles has opened a new store in Newcastle.

With over 6,500 square feet spread across two floors, the store will stock over 250 bikes as well as products from brands including Cannondale, Fox, Trek, Brompton, Pinnacle, Raleigh, Castelli, GORE and Endura. The store also comes complete with a fully equipped workshop and Shimano Service Centre.

Customers will also have access to 0% Finance, Click & Collect and Evans Cycles’ Ride to Work Scheme.

Matthew Atkinson, head of retail at Evans Cycles, said: “We are thrilled to announce the opening of our brand new Newcastle store. Alongside our other new openings this year, today’s announcement represents our continued ambition to serve the growing number of riders across the UK.

“We firmly believe that cycling will play an increasingly vital role in the way we move as a nation in years to come, and look forward to helping those in the North East to Enjoy the Ride.”

Newcastle becomes the third Evans Cycles branch within the wider North East region and will act as a central hub for cyclists within the area. Situated just off the main shopping area, the new branch is centrally located and has entrances on both Saville Row and Lisle Street (opposite Newcastle City Library).

Safety measures have been introduced in the new branch, including limiting how many customers can enter at any given time, marking out ‘two-metre zones’ throughout the shop floor and eradicating touchpoints within the payment process. It is also mandatory for customers to wear a face covering whilst in the store.

Opening times for the new Evans Cycles Newcastle store are:

Monday to Saturday: 9am to 6pm

Sunday: 10am to 5pm

Bank Holidays: 10am to 5pm

