Evans Cycles opens new store at Leeds station

Evans Cycles has opened a new store at Leeds station, replacing the old site on New Station Street, and bringing the total number of branches within the UK to 52.

With over 400 square metres across two floors, the new store will stock over 70 bikes for customers to try out as well as the latest products from brands including Trek, Brompton, Fox Clothing, Gore Wear and more. The store also comes complete with a fully equipped workshop offering expert mechanical assistance, honouring Evans Cycles’ new 24 Hour Servicing Pledge.

The new store opening will also see the rejuvenation of the bike parking scheme, previously run in partnership with CyclePoint.

Taking on full ownership of the initiative in a bid to encourage more cycling and ensure that local commuters have a safe place to leave their bikes when moving in and out of the city, 196 bike parking spaces will be available to use for just £1.50 per day.

In addition to the Secure Bike Parking scheme, customers at the new Leeds station store will also have access to other benefits including 0% finance, price match, free click & collect, free test rides and Evans Cycles’ Ride to Work Scheme.

Matthew Atkinson, head of retail at Evans Cycles, said: “We are hugely excited to announce the opening of our new store at Leeds Station and to be back home in the Cyclepoint unit. Network Rail, Leeds City Council and Evans Cycles have all worked together to reopen this vital facility for Leeds cyclists.

“We have invested in a substantial refurbishment and the facility now offers secure bike parking and an excellent range of products from leading brands including Trek, Pinnacle and Brompton.

“Our expanded workshop, along with our 24-hour service guarantee will keep our customers riding throughout the year. We have an exciting pipeline of activity planned for 2020 and look forward to sharing more store openings later in the year.”

Opening times for the new Evans Cycles Leeds station store are:

Monday to Friday: 7am-7pm

Saturday: 8am-7pm

Sunday: 10am-6pm

Bank Holidays: 9am-5pm