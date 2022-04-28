Evans Cycles opens new store in Burton-on-Trent

Share Facebook

Evans Cycles has announced a new store opening in Burton-on-Trent, and is celebrating with a limited offer of 20% off selected bikes in store.

The store is located on Litchfield Street, south of the town centre. Covering 7,653 square feet, it will stock bikes across multiple disciplines, including road, MTB hybrid, electric and kids bikes, from brands including Cannondale, Trek, Brompton, Raleigh and its own Pinnacle brand.

Clothing and accessories will also be available from brands such as Castelli, Endura, and Giro. The store will have a fully equipped workshop.

Russell Merry, managing director of Evans Cycles at Frasers Group, said: “Our shops are always at the heart of our business and over a century on, since Evans Cycles first opened its doors, I’m proud to be part of this latest store opening in Burton-on-Trent.

“This is our fifth new store opening this year, including the UK’s largest bike shop at Cheetham Hill, Manchester, and highlights our continued commitment towards expanding the bricks and mortar side of the business so we can support the rising number of cyclists of all abilities across the UK.

“With the world’s best cycling brands available in-store, we’re able to offer our customers a fantastic selection of bikes, clothing and accessories along with accessible workshops and friendly teams to welcome you in-store.

“From first time riders and regular commuters to off-road adventurers and road cyclists, we want everyone to simply Enjoy the Ride.”

Opening times for the new Evans Cycles Burton-on-Trent store are:

Monday – Saturday: 9am – 6pm

Sunday: 10am – 5pm

Bank Holidays – Opening hours may vary

Evans Cycles also opened a new store in Wigan earlier this month, following the recent opening of the “UK’s biggest bike shop” in Cheetham Hill. Covering 3,956 square feet, the Wigan store will stock nearly 100 bikes covering road, MTB hybrid, electric and kids bikes, as well as clothing and accessories and a fully equipped workshop.