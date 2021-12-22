Evans Cycles opens new store in Southport

Share Facebook

Evans Cycles has opened a brand new store in Southport – the retailer’s seventh new opening this year.

With over 6,000 square feet, the new store will stock over 150 bikes covering road, MTB hybrid, electric and kids’ bikes. Brands include Cannondale, Fox, Pinnacle, Endura, Giro and fizik, and the store also comes complete with a fully equipped workshop where customers can get their bikes fixed by one of Evans’ mechanics.

Customers can also benefit from Evans Cycles’ Click and Collect service, with bikes available for collection fully built and ready to ride. The retailer also offers a free bike health check from one of its in-store experts anytime during the first 12 weeks after purchase.

Matthew Atkinson, head of retail at Evans Cycles, said: “As supply stabilises, we’ve been working closely with our key brand partners to secure a compelling range for our customers. Demand for cycling products and mechanical support remains high across the country so we’re thrilled to grow our offering with the new store in Southport.

“We look forward to growing Evans Cycles’ stores throughout 2022, as we encourage more people across the country to Enjoy the Ride.”

The Evans Cycles Southport store can be found within the Ocean Plaza Retail and Leisure Park, a short walk from the town’s main station. Southport also boasts a number of coastal cycle routes, both on and off-road. The new store’s central location within the community will help locals and visitors alike to explore the mixture of wildlife, sandy beaches and coastal marshes on two wheels.

The opening times for the new Evans Cycles Southport store are:

Monday – Tuesday: 9am – 8pm

Wednesday – Friday: 9am – 7pm

Saturday – 9am – 6pm

Sunday: 10am – 5pm

Bank Holidays: 10am – 5pm

For more information on this branch and all of Evans Cycles’ stores, visit https://www.evanscycles.com.

