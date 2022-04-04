Evans Cycles set to open new store in Wigan

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Evans Cycles is to open a new store in Wigan this Wednesday, 6th April.

This follows the recent opening of the “UK’s biggest bike shop” in Cheetham Hill. Celebrating its expansion in Wigan, Evans Cycles will be running an opening offer of free bike health checks in-store. Customers visiting the new store will also have the opportunity to save up to 50% off selected bikes.

Covering 3,956 square feet, the new store will stock nearly 100 bikes covering road, MTB hybrid, electric and kids bikes, from brands including Specialized, Cannondale, Trek, Brompton, Raleigh and its own Pinnacle brand.

Clothing and accessories will be available from brands such as Castelli, Endura, and Giro, and the store will also have a fully equipped workshop.

Matthew Atkinson, head of cycling strategy at Frasers Group, said: “I’m thrilled to announce the opening of our brand new Wigan store. It follows on from our recent opening of the UK’s largest bike shop in Cheetham Hill, Manchester, and continues to highlight our strategy to focus on expanding our bricks and mortar business and grow our offering to better support the rising number of cyclists of all abilities.

“We want to ensure we have bikes from the world’s best brands built and ready to ride away on the day, accessible workshops on hand to ensure we keep people riding and quality advice so customers continue to feel confident with their purchases.

“We strongly believe that cycling will play an increasingly vital role in the way we move as a nation in years to come, and look forward to helping Wigan’s community Enjoy the Ride”.

Read more: Frasers Group appoints Russell Merry as managing director for cycling business

The Evans Cycles Wigan store is located in the Robin Retail Park, towards the west of the town. Opening times for the new store are:

– Monday-Friday: 10am-7pm

– Saturday: 9am-6pm

– Sunday: 10am-5pm

– Bank Holidays: opening hours may vary