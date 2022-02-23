Evans Cycles set to open ‘UK’s biggest bike shop’ in Manchester

Share Facebook

Evans Cycles is to open a new store in Cheetham Hill, Manchester on Friday 25th February – set to be the “UK’s biggest bike shop”.

Covering 17,554 square feet, the shop will stock over 400 bikes covering road, MTB, hybrid, electric and kids bikes, from brands such as Specialized, Cannondale, Trek, Brompton, Hoy and Raleigh. Clothing and accessories will be available from brands including Endura, Giro, Kalas and Shimano. The store will also serve the local community with a fully equipped workshop.

On Saturday 26th February, Evans Cycles will hold a launch event at the store, which will be attended by six-time Olympic champion Sir Chris Hoy, from 1pm to 4pm. The first one hundred visitors to meet Hoy will also receive a signed copy of his bestselling book ‘How to Ride a Bike’.

In-store, customers will also be able to get their hands on a range of exclusive deals. These include an opening day offer, which will see all in-store bikes discounted by 10%. Attendees also have the opportunity to book a free Bronze bike service in the store’s fully kitted out Shimano Service Centre, as well as the chance to win a Brompton Electric worth over £2,800.

“The last few years have been extremely challenging for so many up and down the country, but one silver lining has been the rise of families who have taken to two wheels,” said Hoy. “As the key retailer for Hoy bikes, I understand the knowledge and expertise that is passed on through physical bike shops like Evans Cycles.

“Access to stores like this play an important part in developing the next generation of riders, and I look forward to meeting some of these on Saturday!”

Matthew Atkinson, head of cycling strategy at Evans Cycles, added: “We are thrilled to announce the opening of the UK’s biggest bike shop in our new Cheetham Hill store. Manchester is a very important location for us and this will be our third store in the city.

“With over 400 bikes on display, the new store comes equipped with a Tri UK area showcasing time trial bikes plus swim and run zones, a dedicated e-bike area, a fitting studio from BikeFitting.com, plus a dedicated colleague training hub where all full-time colleagues will be trained to Shimano Service Centre standards.

“Over the past few years, we have seen a huge spike in interest from new and returning riders and are responding to our customers’ requests for more access to the world’s best cycling brands, high-quality advice from expert staff and mechanical support through in-store workshops. We look forward to helping Manchester’s cycling community to enjoy the ride.”

The opening times for the new Evans Cycles Cheetham store are:

Monday – Friday – 9am – 8pm

Saturday – 9am – 6pm

Sunday: 11am – 5pm