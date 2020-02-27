Evans Cycles to be headline sponsor of London e-Bike Festival

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Evans Cycles will be a headline sponsor of the London e-Bike Festival.

The show will be known as the Evans Cycles London e-Bike Festival powered by Shimano Steps. The festival will be coming to London’s Battersea Evolution over from 2nd to 3rd May 2020.

“We at Evans Cycles are absolutely thrilled to support the inaugural London e-Bike Festival,” said Mark Brown, marketing director at Evans Cycle. “Having been an early advocate for electric bikes, and the many benefits they bring, we see them as playing a central role in both the future of UK cycling and our business. We look forward to welcoming everyone on the 2nd & 3rd May and helping people of all sorts enjoy the ride!”

Exhibitors already confirmed to attend the 2020 festival include Shimano Steps, Bosch e-Bike Systems, Ridgeback, Specialized, Trek, Cannondale, Cube, Canyon, Ribble, Raleigh, Haibike, Riese & Muller, Saracen, Kinesis, Pivot, Quella and Hummingbird, amongst others.

The event, launched by the organisers of the Cycle Show, will offer visitors the chance to see, try and buy thanks to the range of brands exhibiting as well as a Theatre stage which will host a range of speakers from across the industry. The venue also features a 400m City Test Track that will allow visitors to ride many of the bikes on show. Alongside this is a Drop-in Clinic where visitors can get free expert advice to help answer any questions that they may have before purchasing an e-bike.

London e-Bike Festival director Andy Baxter added: “We are very excited to have Evans Cycles on board as the headline sponsor of The London e-Bike Festival. As one of the country’s leading retailers, their involvement will allow visitors to get the best advice and access a huge array of electric bikes and accessories to help them find the right e-bike for their needs. It’s great to see some of the country’s biggest brands, such as Evans, backing the electric bike industry.”

www.londonebikefestival.co.uk