Evans partners with cycleGuard to offer discounted insurance policies to customers

Evans Cycles has formed an exclusive partnership with specialist insurer cycleGuard to offer discounted insurance policies to its customers.

With over 20 years of experience, cycleGuard provides a range of insurance plans designed specifically for cyclists, regardless of how frequently they ride, their style of riding or the type of bike they own.

From today, Evans Cycles customers can receive up to 15% discount on plans with the insurer with policies that include theft, vandalism, accidental damage and up to £2,500 of clothing and accessories.

Mark Brown, business director at Evans Cycles, said: “As the UK’s leading cycling retailer, our mission is to provide our customers with the products and services that will help them to ‘enjoy the ride’. We are incredibly excited to be working with cycleGuard as it not only allows us to offer protection to the increasing number of cyclists on the road but also peace of mind that their bike is covered, should the unfortunate happen.”

Alex Bennett, director of Thistle Insurance, added: “cycleGuard have been protecting the UK’s cyclists for over 20 years with specialist cover that is flexible enough for all terrains. We are hugely excited to be launching our partnership with Evans Cycles in its centenary year, extending our protection to their customers.”

Customers can get a quote by visiting cycleguard.co.uk/evansnew or calling 0333 004 3444 – quoting Evans Cycles to benefit from the discount.

