Evans to host Paul Sherwen Project x Tullio Zwift ‘Uber Pretzel’ ride at Cheetham Hill store

Evans Cycles is set to host the Paul Sherwen Project x Tullio Zwift ‘Uber Pretzel’ fundraising ride at its Cheetham Hill, Manchester, store on Sunday 27th March.

The Zwift ride can be joined virtually by anyone, anywhere. Riders will be connected via the Zwift App and guest speakers will join virtually on the day.

In-store, two members of the Evans cycling team will be participating in the challenge live, including Team GB Para Rider Archie Atkinson. They will be accompanied by riders from Tullio CC. Garmin will also be supporting the riders by supplying kit and turbo trainers for the live challenge.

All abilities are welcome to join the event virtually and riders will be split into groups. All efforts will go towards supporting the work of the Paul Sherwen Project.

Paul Sherwen was a former professional cyclist and voice of the Tour de France. His legacy continues in the shape of the foundation set up by his loved ones, which provides opportunities and hope for the people of Uganda where he was born. The Uber Pretzel is arguably Zwift’s toughest ride and will take participants around four to six hours to complete. Riders will finish on the Alp d’Huez climb.

“Paul made an immeasurable and lasting impact on the global sport of cycling,” said Martin Merryweather, co-founder of Tullio. “I was fortunate enough to meet Paul in 2018, a chance encounter at the Paris Roubaix with my family. His sense of fun and kindness shone through as my kids shared their cycling stories with him. Please donate whatever you can to help support the Paul Sherwen Project.”

Dom Rowing-Parker, co-founder of Tullio, added: “At Tullio, it’s not just about bringing together business leaders to network on the bike, but to use that collective influence to give back, and do great things in the world through the power of cycling. For us, working with the Paul Sherwen Project was a no brainer. We’re all here because of cycling. And cycling has the power to change lives!”

Cycling commentator and journalist Phil Liggett has shared a few words on the event via video here. For more information on the ride, click here.