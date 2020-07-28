Evans unveils measures to help service the nation’s bikes

Share Facebook

Evans Cycles has today announced a string of measures to help service the nation’s bikes and support the Government’s Fix your Bike Voucher Scheme.

The initiative, set up by the Department for Transport, allows members of the public to claim a £50 voucher towards the cost of repairing a bike. The first batch of vouchers will be released later tonight in a pilot scheme to encourage thousands of people get back into cycling.

Evans Cycles has been restructuring workshops. Growing its mechanic team by 32% since the start of the lockdown, four dedicated bike building hubs have been set up to ease the burden on the instore workshops around the country, as well as designing a new Road Ready Service specifically for use with the voucher redemption programme.

The retailer is also is rolling out its new 24 Hour Servicing Pledge, committing to complete all mechanical services booked in advance within 24 hours (subject to availability of parts).

A spokesperson from Evans Cycles said: “It is truly amazing to see so many people getting back on their bikes. The past few months have presented significant challenges to both customers and staff, and we’ve worked extremely hard to meet unprecedented demand, safely and responsibly while providing hundreds of free bike MOTs to key workers across the country.

“The new voucher scheme presents a fantastic opportunity to help revive any bike that might benefit from a bit of care and repair. We hope the public embrace the opportunity of the funding, so that more people can discover that life really is better by bike.”

Customers can find out more about the scheme, including how to redeem a voucher for their bike, at www.evanscycles.com/fixyourbike.

