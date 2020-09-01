EVOC unveils ‘fully reengineered’ protection wear range

Share Facebook

EVOC has unveiled its “fully reengineered” protection wear range.

The range, with the next generation Liteshield Plus back protector, aims to offer protection on the bike. The breathable and quick-drying line of protection wear for men, women and children can be worn as base or second layer.

“It was our goal to develop highly functional protection with comfort that makes you look good at the same time,” said Anna Postweiler, product manager, protection wear at EVOC.

The certified Liteshield Plus protector (EN 1621-2) is “the heart” of the new protection wear vests, shirts and jackets, said EVOC. At 168g, this light, preformed back protector offers level-2 impact absorption properties and its two-component sandwich construction consists of a combination of expanded polypropylene (EPP) and a TPU carrier layer.

The highly compressed, water repellent EPP foam provides the “best possible protection” for the thoracic spine, the lumbar spine and the coccyx, the brand said. The side of the protector facing the back is constructed of plus-shaped elements. The interjacent sections provide ventilation channels for air circulation and simultaneously, this segmentation offers flexibility in all directions – the individual protector elements of the backplate move independently.

All products of the EVOC protection wear collection will be available from fall 2020.

