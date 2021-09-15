Evolving Sports Distribution appoints Page as trade sales executive

Share Facebook

Evolving Sports Distribution has appointed Lee Page as trade sales executive for the UK.

“We are really excited to be able to secure Lee’s services as his knowledge of the cycle industry and dealers will allow EVO to achieve our goals in the UK,” said an EVO statement. “Lee brings a strong knowledge of all things e-bike combined with strong account management experience and has already made a difference to our daily business.”

Page added: “I am really enjoying my start with Evolving Sport. Having been in the bike industry for a decade it is great to be working for a company with huge ambitions and dedication to helping dealers grow their business, I am looking forward to visiting dealers in the coming weeks.”

EVO is actively looking for new dealers throughout the UK.

Page is contactable via:

07521053938

lee@evolvingsports.co.uk