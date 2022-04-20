Evolving Sports Distribution offering dealers demo bikes for the shop floor on buy now pay October deal

Share Facebook

Evolving Sports Distribution is now offering dealers demo bikes for the shop floor on a buy now pay October deal.

Dealers can choose three bikes from the Dallingridge range they want to stock and pay later this year, reordering bikes off the back of sales. The range includes the Dallingridge Coniston, the Dallingridge Malvern, the Dallingridge Harlow and the Dallingridge Oxford.

Evolving Sports said: “We are committed to helping our dealers grow profitable businesses, this offer will help with important cash flow, freeing up investment for other areas of the businesses.

“We are actively looking to grow our dealer network in the UK.”

Interested dealers should contact Lee Page for more information: email lee@evolvingsports.co.uk or call 07521053938 or 02080161829.

Evolving Sports is the wholesale division of MTF Enterprises LTD, a UK business that has been trading in electric bikes for 17 years. After several years of planning and ensuring it has the right people and products in place, it launched Evolving Sports Distribution in 2021. It currently has two electric bike brands, Crussis and Dallingridge, and has recently become the UK distributor for Amcargobikes, a Danish e-cargo bike manufacturer.

Evolving Sports says this line-up will continue to grow, and with the team’s passion for all things bike and its determination to provide the best service to its dealers, it sees a bright future ahead for the business and its retail partners.

On becoming the UK distributor for Amcargobikes, Evolving Sports said: “We are hugely excited to be bringing Amcargobikes to the UK market at such a significant time when we are all looking at how we can reduce our environmental impact, whether that’s by looking at how we make last-mile deliveries, move our families around cities or by simply using our cars less. With the Energy Saving Trusts grant of up to 40% off an e-cargo bike on temporary hold due to demand, it would seem the UK is really getting behind this new exciting way of travelling.”