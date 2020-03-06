Exhibitor and visitor registration for Taipei Cycle+ now open

Share Facebook

Exhibitor and visitor registration for Taipei Cycle+ and TaiSPO+ is now open.

The show will take place at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 2, from 14th to 16th May, after being rescheduled due to the coronavirus.

The special editions of these exhibitions will be held to support the cycling and sporting goods industries. Visitors can expect to see companies with bicycles, components, electric bicycles and motor systems, fitness equipment, sportswear, smart sports, sporting services, ball sports, watersports, outdoor supplies and more.

There will be an outdoor demo area, one on one procurement meetings, ‘Live Stream’ and an online exhibition showcasing the exhibits with the ability to place orders online.

Seven products will also receive the Taipei Cycle Gold Award and will be displayed in a dedicated pavilion. There were close to 150 competition entries from 12 countries around the world, with 40 products emerging as winners. Among them, seven won the Taipei Cycle Gold Award and one was awarded the Taipei Cycle Gold Award–Young Enterprise.

All of the awarded products will be exhibited at the awards zone of the Taipei Cycle+ and TaiSPO+ exhibition over a three day period.

Please note: The Taipei Cycle+ and TaiSPO+ exhibition is still subject to further development of the outbreak of COVID-19. There may still be travel and shipping restrictions in place and this is something TAITRA is monitoring closely.