Exports of UK cycling goods rise by 15%

Exports of UK bikes, parts and accessories grew by 15% in the year to March 2020.

The latest figures show that bike exports have a total value of £173.2 million, with Europe, Australia and the US leading the way in demand.

Stephen Loftus, chief commercial officer for Brompton Bicycle, said: “Our export sales to year-end March 2020 were up over 30% compared to 2019 as people increasingly recognise the benefits of cycling in cities across the world.

“Since March, as the WHO and national Governments promoted cycling as an alternative to public transport during the coronavirus pandemic, global demand for Brompton has grown significantly. We expect that trend to continue.

“As the UK’s biggest bicycle manufacturer, we’re proud to be able to continue exporting safely and provide a sustainable solution to the way people move across cities.”

Another business tapping into the global market for cycling fashion is helmet manufacturer Dashel, which recently secured a new distribution agreement in South Korea worth an estimated £380,000.

Catherine Bedford, founder of Dashel Helmets, said demand for her helmets has remained strong despite the COVID-19 outbreak: “The UK’s cycling industry is booming, and I’m proud that Dashel is playing its part in moving us towards a happier, healthier and more environmentally friendly world.

“DIT has helped Dashel to grow by supporting our exports since we first launched. As a safety product, we have a lot of regulations to abide by when selling overseas, and our International Trade Advisor has helped us to navigate these.

“We have been exporting over 40% of our output since launch and this looks set to increase, with interest from many new markets including Japan, USA and now France who all appreciate British design and manufacturing.”

International Trade Secretary Liz Truss added: “The UK’s expertise in cycling, combined with our manufacturing heritage in this industry, is in-demand across the world. With Free Trade Agreement negotiations already underway with the US and Japan, and due to launch shortly with other key markets, our great British bike manufacturers can expect to see demand soar even further in the future.

“With more people turning to two wheels for their commute and leisure, UK cycling’s success on the road and track is translating into increasing business success.”