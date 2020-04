Share Facebook

Exposure Lights and Ultimate USE Components are offering ‘click and connect’, giving bike stores the ability to order product and have it delivered to a customer’s address direct for a maximum £5 delivery fee.

– Place an order on the B2B

– Fill out the customer’s address in the delivery field – deselect the saved address option

– The goods are sent to them and invoiced to you

For any questions call 01798 839 300 or email info@use.group.