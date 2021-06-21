Extra to exclusively distribute Rockstop in UK and Ireland

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Extra is to start distribution of Rockstop products for the UK and Ireland from today, 21st June.

Rockstop designs and manufactures inserts for mountain bike tyres as well as e-MTB and carbon mountain bike frame guards.

“The trend for tubeless wheels has opened a new market for impact-resistant components,” said a statement, “however, the options available are mostly cheap EVA extruded foam which performs poorly, is difficult to install and has a limited life span which raises ecological concerns in an industry keen on environmental issues.”

Frameguard is the solution to another issue faced by e-MTB owners, said the brand – with an increase in e-bike sales in recent years the need to repair the factory fitted casing which cracks easily with rock strikes has also grown. “Frameguard is a tough metal-reinforced polymer moulding that stops damage to the motor/battery casing and the lower end of the downtube. The impact of rock strikes around the crank area of the frame is absorbed and dispersed, instead of being able to crack, dent or shatter.” Also available is downtube protection for carbon and aluminium frames.

Cat Stables, head of business development at Rockstop, said: “At Rockstop, we rarely find other companies who understand how stuff is actually made. But the guys at Extra really get this, so in the factory, we’re all excited to work with them to get our message across to more UK riders.”

Rockstop further strengthens Extra UK’s mountain bike parts and accessories range available to dealers across the UK and Ireland. “We are delighted to be working with Rockstop to bring their products to a wider audience and having a brand that designs and manufactures their products in the UK is a real plus,” said Chris Yates, Rockstop brand manager for Extra.

“Their solution-based approach to developing products means they will only introduce something if there is a genuine gap in the market or marked improvement to what already exists that their expertise can offer. The rise in e-bike and mountain bike sales has created a huge demand for the types of products that Rockstop develop.”

The Extra sales team is now presenting the range to dealers with first stock due to be available immediately.

Read the June issue of BikeBiz below: