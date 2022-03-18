Extra UK announces reduced pricing for Enduro Bearings

Share Facebook

Extra UK has announced new pricing for Enduro Bearings – with prices coming down across the range.

The improved pricing is already live and available via the B2B website.

“Due to a new direct distribution agreement with Enduro Bearings, we have been able to reduce SRPs by an average of 10% across our entire bearing range,” said Andy Searcy, brand manager for Enduro at Extra UK.

“In addition, we can now offer our customers an increased margin and better availability. We hope this will really help keep Enduro Bearings at the forefront of the bicycle bearing market in the UK and Ireland.”

Extra UK is also now offering a full range of Enduro bottom brackets to cover all price points, from ABEC3 bearings, through 440C Stainless Steel up to the XD15 Ceramic Hybrid version which comes with a full limited lifetime warranty.

XD-15 bearings combine corrosion-proof, cryogenically treated nitrogen steel races with Silicon Nitride Grade 3 ceramic balls in a proprietary process that results in the ultimate high-performance bearing setup. XD-15 is a special nitrogen infused steel material that will not rust or corrode. XD15 bottom brackets start at SRP £229.99.

Later in the year, Enduro Bearings will also introduce its range of Maxhit bottom brackets and headsets designed specifically for MTBs used in harsh conditions. Maxhit headsets and bottom brackets feature the bearing in the component rather than pressing or glueing the bearing inside a machined alloy cup.

This creates more area for bigger balls and deeper grooves which result in several advantages. An eight times increase in ball mass doubles the load rating and increases bearing life. These products will also come with a limited lifetime warranty but at a lower price than XD-15.

The new Enduro Bearings range, including Maxhit, will be on display at COREbike from 20th to 22nd March.

COREbike is set to return to Whittlebury Hall from Sunday 20th to Tuesday 22nd March. The trade-only show offers cycling retailers the chance to see exciting new products and view ranges for the upcoming season from some of the biggest brands and distributors in the UK cycle market.

Check out more previews and news here.