Extra UK announces Topeak, BikePark Wales partnership

Extra UK has announced a new partnership between Topeak and BikePark Wales from July.

As part of the agreement, there will be Topeak-branded tool stations in three locations around the park – one at the pickup point, one at the summit of the mountain, and one at the visitor centre.

These tool stations will ensure riders are never left stranded without the tools needed to provide almost all trailside repairs. Not only this, but all uplift drivers and on-park staff will have a Topeak multitool on hand that will be available for small adjustments if required. Topeak products will also be available in the BikePark Wales shop, should visitors to the park want to add a Topeak accessory to their riding kit.

The partnership was due to be announced earlier in the year, however the COVID-19 outbreak had to put a pause on plans while parts of the UK were placed under lockdown.

Now, Welsh MTB centres are looking at reopening following a relaxation on travel in and around Wales, and while tool stations will not be immediately available (to avoid cross-contamination of shared tools) Extra UK, Topeak and BikePark Wales hope that these features will be rolled out as soon as is safe to do so.

Martin Astley, BikePark Wales founder and director said: “It’s great to have Topeak join us as a partner at BikePark Wales, we always look for partners that can bring something to the experience and with the Topeak tool stations situated around the park they are adding something really valuable for visiting riders.

“The COVID pandemic may have temporarily scuppered our plans but we look forward to keeping thousands of riders on the hill maximising their riding time thanks to Topeak in years to come. All our drivers, patrollers and coaches will be carrying Topeak multitools too so you never need to be stuck on the hill without access to the essentials again!”

To celebrate the launch of this sponsorship agreement, BikePark Wales will be running a competition on its social media channels, to win one of two pairs of pedal passes (including e-bikes) for the winner and their friend. Also, there will be a new Topeak PT30 multitool for each winner, and a Topeak P20 for their riding buddy. See BikePark Wales’ Facebook and Instagram for more details.

