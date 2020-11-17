Extra UK appoints John Mahon as area sales manager for ROI

Share Facebook

Extra UK has appointed John Mahon as area sales manager for the Republic of Ireland.

The position has been created to offer better support to ROI customers, particularly important following the UK’s exit from the EU.

John Mahon, based in Dublin, has experience in cycle retail and most recently account management where he sold cycles, parts and accessories for a Dublin-based distributor.

“I jumped at the opportunity to work with the Extra team,” he said. “With great brands like Abus and Topeak, it has product to cover a broad variety of stores. Its brand portfolio really has something for everyone all backed by depth of stock. I saw Extra as innovative, forward-thinking and a tight-knit team that I wanted to be part of.”

Mahon is also an experienced cyclist, having won the Race Around Ireland Ultra Cycling event as a two-person team, ridden across America in 40 days as well as competing in cyclocross and crit races.

“Our growth in Ireland has been considerable in recent years so it’s right to back that with the support it deserves,” added Simon Ford, sales director at Extra UK. “John came highly recommended and has territory knowledge that will help us to further expand, opening new doors as well as better serving our existing customers.

“We want to make sure that our Ireland customers get to see all of the brands that we offer, and John will be well equipped to deliver this.”

On what he is most looking forward to in his new role, Mahon said: “Being able to offer Irish dealers practical sales analysis and engagement on a regular basis and giving regular face time to make Extra one of their familiar partners.”

Mahon can be contacted at JohnMahon@extrauk.co.uk and on +44 7917390904.

