Extra UK bolsters leadership team with new CEO and staff promotions

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Extra UK has appointed a new CEO and given two promotions to further enhance its leadership team, in anticipation of ambitious expansion plans.

This week sees the appointment of Will Fripp as CEO. In a prominent career encompassing senior roles at Madison, Specialized and most recently at SHIFT Active Media, Fripp has accumulated a wealth of skills and industry experience to bring to the company. Of his new appointment, he said: “I am truly excited to join the brilliant team at Extra and to support Brian and John in leading the company’s next phase of development. Working with Extra’s carefully curated group of world-leading P&A brands will be a great honour.”

Extra UK has also announced the promotion of Stephen Hayes to COO. After four years at Extra, Hayes’ proven leadership of the company’s marketing and operations departments have made him a truly integral part of the company’s senior management team.

There are also changes in the leadership of Extra’s sales team, with the promotion of Jonny Yates from South West area manager to head of sales following the departure of Simon Ford. Ford leaves Extra after 18 years and everyone at the company wishes him all the best with his future career. They thank him for his considerable contribution to the company’s journey during that period.

Of these changes, co-founder Brian Stewart said: “With the rapid growth of the business it’s an ideal time to add fresh impetus to an already successful formula. We believe the management group are very well-equipped to drive future expansion. Alongside several other planned hires, it’s great to have Will on board and to see Jonny grow into his new role while also recognising the personal growth and commitment from our COO Stephen.”

Extra will be attending March’s COREbike show which will take place from 20th-22nd March 2022. This event-season staple will feature the latest products and innovations from Extra’s brands. Following the absence of COREbike in 2021, the distributor is looking forward to meeting up once again with its brands, customers and the wider industry.

Fripp and Yates can be contacted by email at willfripp@extrauk.co.uk and jonnyyates@extrauk.co.uk.