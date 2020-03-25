Extra UK issues COVID-19 operations update

Share Facebook

Extra UK has issued a statement on its current operations during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The full statement read:

We Are Open

Following the prime minister’s statement this week allowing bike shops to continue to stay open, we wanted to let all of our customers know that we too are open for business, taking orders, shipping deliveries and answering enquiries in order to help support bicycle retailers through this time.

All Extra UK staff who can are already working remotely following social distancing procedure. During this time, the warranty department and technical support lines will remain open, and staff remaining on premises have been briefed to follow health and safety procedures in order to stay safe. Customer service phone lines will be open from 9.00 up to 16.00 Monday to Friday and our B2B website will remain fully operational.

We want to reassure everyone that we will be here to supply and support your business until we are told otherwise by Government guidance, and should this change at all, we will communicate this out as soon as possible.

We want to thank you for your understanding during this time and would like to offer our sincerest thoughts to all individuals and businesses affected by the coronavirus.

Thank you and please take care.

The Extra UK Team