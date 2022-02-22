Extra UK recruits three new area sales managers

Share Facebook

Extra UK has recruited three new area sales managers (ASMs) in a reorganisation of territories to further support IBDs and drive the business to its next stage of growth.

They are Alan Kay – Scotland and Northern Ireland ASM, Frazer Hare – East of England ASM, and Tom Willis – Southwest and Wales ASM. All have many years of industry experience and are well-positioned to represent Extra UK’s quality brand portfolio.

“Restructuring the sales team and territories has allowed us to bring in fresh new talent that will service our customers more effectively than ever before,” said Jonny Yates, head of sales. “With the addition of Alan, Frazer and Tom we now have an extremely experienced sales team that will help grow and represent our industry-leading portfolio to the next level.”

Kay said: “It’s an amazing opportunity to be given the chance to join the team at Extra UK. With a number of market-leading brands in the portfolio, it is very exciting even after 20 plus years in the cycling industry.

“There are many great, fun, hardworking people in this industry and I’m looking forward to getting out and working with them as they develop and grow their businesses.”

Kay can be contacted on 07867 122153 or alankay@extrauk.co.uk.

Hare said: “Having worked in and around the cycle industry for a number of years. Including a lengthy period as a territory manager, I’m excited to be a part of the Extra UK team. I have always been impressed with how Extra represents its brands and have heard nothing but good things about the company.

“I’m looking forward to getting out there, visiting dealers and presenting our impressive brand offering and most of all making a difference.”

Hare can be contacted on 07899 894964 or frazerhare@extrauk.co.uk.

Willis said: “I am excited to be joining the Extra UK family and being a part of the next stage of the growth of the company. I have worked in the bike industry for the past 10 years.

“Previous to that I worked in field sales roles in the skate, snow and travel sectors. I live in North Bristol and am a keen mountain biker and love to be in the woods riding with friends.”

Willis can be contacted on 07891 222 547 or tomwillis@extrauk.co.uk.

Extra will be attending next month’s COREbike show, which is set to take place from 20th to 22nd March. This event-season staple will feature the latest products and innovations from Extra’s market-leading brands. Following the absence of COREbike in 2021, the distributor said it looks forward to meeting up once again with its brands, customers and the wider industry.