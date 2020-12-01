Extra UK secures exclusive distribution of Capgo

Share Facebook

Extra is to start distribution of Capgo cable systems for the UK and Ireland, today, 1st December.

Capgo is a manufacturer of high-quality cable systems for the cycle market. Established in Germany in 2016, it has grown a large base of OEM customers across Europe and is now branching into offering a full aftermarket range.

Extra will be carrying products for all workshop and consumer needs, from bulk boxes of wires and housing to more specialist products like Dropper Post Kits and Noise Protection for internally routed cables.

Securing exclusive distribution of Capgo to the UK and Ireland has enabled Extra to create a ‘stronger and more complete’ portfolio, the distributor said, to complement its existing brands within the workshop, service, and consumables category.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Capgo and introducing its high-quality cable systems to the UK market,” said Andy Searcy, brand manager for Cagpo at Extra UK. “Its large product range enables us to offer solutions for both trade customers and consumers alike. We hope that this should help shops to maintain a good stock of cables and accessories during this unexpectedly busy time.”

Capgo CEO Chris Treugut added: “First of all, I have to say thank you to Extra for joining with us to offer exclusive distribution of our products to their dealers in the UK and Ireland. It is a real honour for our Capgo team to work with such a professional and established partner!

“Capgo is looking forward to developing a real partnership with Extra and its customers, and we are looking forward to dealers getting their hands on our range of premium products across the UK market.”

The Extra sales team is now presenting the range to dealers with first stock due to be available from the middle of December.

