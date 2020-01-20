Extra UK to run Enduro Bearings workshops at CORE

Enduro Bearings will be leading workshops over two days at this year’s COREbike through distributor Extra UK.

The workshops will cover a number of topics across products in the Enduro Bearings range including bearings, bottom brackets, and tools.

“The hour-long sessions will help dealers in better identifying bearings, and give more information on the range of products available to ensure customers receive the product which best fulfils their requirements,” Extra UK stated in a news release.

“It’s also an opportunity to see the new range of tools from Enduro Bearings, and better understand the largest selection of bottom bracket options available on the market!”

As an added incentive, Extra UK will offer exclusive discounts on Enduro tools for all those who attend one of the four workshops running over the show.

The four workshops will be taking place at 10:30-11:30 and 14:30-15:30 on Sunday 26th, and Monday 27th January. The available workshop spaces are limited, so Extra UK is encouraging those interested to book prior to the event in order to secure their place.

The distributor can be contacted via info@extrauk.co.uk.