Fabian Cancellara becomes Selle Italia brand ambassador

Fabian Cancellara will be the new Selle Italia brand ambassador with a direct commitment to the development of new products.

The partnership will be extended also to all the Chasing Cancellara events and with a particular focus on supporting youth cycling through the Swiss Racing Academy.

“There’s a common path that unites the great Swiss champion and our company,” said Nicola Baggio, general manager of Selle Italia. “Beside the collaboration for the development of new products, we will be present, for the next two years, at all the Chasing Cancellara events and we’ll directly support to the Swiss Racing Academy team.”

“I am really happy to return to the Selle Italia family,” said Cancellara. “After many touchpoints during my active career, it’s now a pleasure to work with Selle Italia to develop new, amazing products and to integrate Selle Italia into our amateur cycling series Chasing Cancellara.”

