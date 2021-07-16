Factor Bikes, ISN to continue partnership in 2022

Share Facebook

Factor Bikes and Israel Start-Up Nation (ISN) are continuing their partnership in 2022.

The team will also continue to use Black Inc wheels and components alongside CeramicSpeed products.

“We are pleased to be able to continue our work with ISN and build upon the success we have enjoyed to date,” said Rob Gitelis, CEO of Factor Bikes. “In the last two years, the team’s feedback has been a really important and valued part of our development process.

“Alongside Black Inc and CeramicSpeed, we have a strong partnership in place and we look forward to building on this with new product launches and future racing success.”

Sylvan Adams, co-owner of Israel Start-Up Nation, added: “It gives me a lot of satisfaction to announce that ISN has renewed our partnership with Factor bikes for next year. Factor produces one of, if not the best road bike in the business, and our riders love the Ostro Vam in particular. Many of them have told me that it is the best bike they’ve ridden, and that it actually makes them faster.

“As well, Factor has been extremely responsive to our needs and rider feedback. Factor’s gifted super engineer Graham Shrive has produced a new TT bike which we first tried at the Giro. With Factor, ISN is just getting started.”

