Factor launches LS gravel bike

Factor Bikes is launching its first gravel bike, the LS.

The LS is a “no-holds-barred gravel racer, built for speed with optimised stiffness for gravel and crisp race-focused handling”, and is lightweight with a 950g frame.

The gravel bike is built with race-proven geometry capable of accommodating up to 43mm tyres. It is compatible with both 1x and 2x electronic and mechanical shifting, offers mounts for three bottle cages, a top tube Bento Mount, and space for a frame bag.

Available to order online and through official Factor retail partners, the LS comes with disc brakes in a UD/grey colour scheme.

The LS frameset starts at £2,650, including a frame, fork, and headset. A complete LS with SRAM Force AXS, Black Inc Thirty Wheels, and a Black Inc Finishing Kit starts at £6,999.

