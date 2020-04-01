Factor launches second-generation O2

Share Facebook

Factor has launched the second-generation O2.

“Factor’s O2 is an all-round road bike, built for speed while still being comfortable for those longer days in the saddle,” said a statement. “The second-generation is redesigned from the inside out utilising the revolutionary manufacturing methods of the O2 VAM, making the O2 stronger, lighter, and packed with class-leading technology.”

The latest version of the O2 features the Svelte Fork as well as newly revised cable routing for both mechanical and electronic shifting, direct-mount rim brakes and increased tyre clearance of 30mm.

Available for order at all official Factor retail partners, and through Factor’s website, the second-generation O2 comes in both rim and disc brake versions. It also features two new paint schemes, Pearl White and Miami Blue.

The O2 frameset starts at £2,200/$2,700, which includes a frame, fork, and headset.