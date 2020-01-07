Ferrand-Prévot becomes Sea Otter Europe 2020 ambassador

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot has been appointed ambassador of Sea Otter Europe 2020, to be held from 29th to 31st May.

The five-time world champion in road, cyclocross and mountain biking was in attendance at the last two editions of the event, winning the 2018 Super Cup Massi race.

The Canyon-SRAM cyclist, who ended 2019 by winning the Bike-Marathon and XCO World Championships, has one of the most coveted medals in her sights, that of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. Therefore, Ferrand-Prévot will be gearing up on the starting grid of the Super Cup Massi in Girona (UCI C1), just under two months before the Olympic Games.

Canyon will be sponsoring this year’s Sea Otter Europe as Silver Partner, and has confirmed its sponsorship as Title Partner of The Pirinexus Challenge. It will also be Title Partner of the Sea Otter Europe e-MTB marathon.

Continental also returns to Sea Otter Europe as the Official Title Partner of the festival. It will also become the Official Sponsor of all editions of Sea Otter held around the world: Sea Otter Classic in the USA, Sea Otter Europe in Girona-Costa Brava, Sea Otter Canada and Sea Otter Australia.