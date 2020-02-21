Fibrax to unveil new accessories at London Bike Show

Share Facebook

Fibrax will unveil its new catalogue for 2020 at the London Bike Show from 27th to 29th March.

In this latest edition, the British manufacturer will be introducing some new products and will be releasing them during the weeks leading up to the show. The first three products to be released have been developed to “add value in the workshop and style to your ride”.

“Fibrax has added a new quick chain link to its growing consumer workshop range following increased demand from OEMs,” said a statement. “A sought-after alternative to traditional pins, quick chain links have grown in popularity with manufacturers, OEMs and cycling fanatics alike who desire an easy-to-clean, well maintained bike chain.

“Quick chain links are relatively easy to install and Fibrax’s universal chain links for all nine, ten and 11-speed chains can be effortlessly released for cleaning and maintenance. Available in pairs or tubs of 50.

“To keep you on the right track, Fibrax supplies a new GPS top-cap mount.

“This CNC-machined sleek black mount is positioned in the rider’s perfect eyeline whilst keeping the device secure and out of harm’s way.

“Fibrax’s new stealth bike bell is super stylish and certainly has a nice ring to it! This ring-shaped black bell has a distinctive design and is available in two sizes, 31.8mm and 22.2mm.”

Fibrax will be showcasing these products at stand LB230 at the London Bike Show 2020.