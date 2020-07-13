First e-scooter trial taking place in Tees Valley

Share Facebook

The Government has published confirmation of the first electric scooter trial, taking place in the Tees Valley.

It has also set out guidance on the manufacture, sale and use of “Powered transporters” within current UK legislation.

Tom McPhail, director of public affairs at Pure Electric, said: “It’s good the Government is pressing ahead with steps to legalise scooter use. However, they need to move faster; a year is far too long a time to take over this. There’s an urgent need to bring scooters into the transport ecosystem now and avoid people reverting to car use as we emerge from lock-down.

“They also need to accommodate the tens of thousands of people who already own and use their scooter on a daily basis and who will be frustrated and disappointed they still can’t use their vehicle on roads and cycle paths, while shared rental scooters are temporarily legal.”

Pure Electric is proposing a ten-point plan for scooter safety on the roads:

1. E-scooters should be subject to a manufacturing standards verification in order to be approved for use on public roads and cycle tracks

2. E-scooters should be sold with a bell or some other form of audible alert mechanism

3. E-scooters should be sold with reflectors

4. Standards should be developed for minimum wheel size

5. Standards should be developed for electric indicators

6. Where an e-scooter has an electric motor fitted, for safety reasons the overall power output should not be restricted

7. The maximum speed should be restricted: For e-bikes, the motor cuts out at 15.5 MPH; for e-scooters, any used on public highways should be subject to a speed limit

8. All vehicles must be fitted with an independent mechanical braking system. Manufacturers should be subject to braking distance test verification

9. All e-scooters should be permitted for use on designated cycle paths and on highways but not pavements

10. Helmet use should be encouraged but shouldn’t be mandatory

Pure Electric recently opened 11 new e-scooter and e-bike high street stores across the UK. The stores were taken over from the Cycle Republic brand, which was owned by Halfords and which were being closed down.

