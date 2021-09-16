First phase of work to transform streets in Nine Elms now complete

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

TfL, Battersea Power Station and Wandsworth Council have completed the first phase of improvement work in the transformation of the streets around Nine Elms.

This work is making travel in the area safer and more enjoyable for people walking, cycling and using public transport, including the new Northern line extension.

Phase 1 work included:

– New paving of the southern and northern pavements, and widening of the northern pavement between the Duchess Rail Bridge and Sleaford Street

– A new eastbound and westbound segregated cycle lane between the Duchess Rail Bridge and Sleaford Street

– Improved and more accessible bus stops, providing an interchange with the new Northern line station at Battersea Power Station

– A new cycle link and dedicated cycle crossing between Thessaly Road and Battersea Park Road

– A new controlled pedestrian crossing across Battersea Park Road providing direct access to the new Battersea Power Station Underground station

The project supports the wider regeneration in the area along with the extension of the Northern line and will see the 2.5-kilometre stretch of Nine Elms Lane and Battersea Park Road redesigned to make it more attractive, accessible and people-friendly.

It is part of a £1 billion package of dedicated infrastructure investment to support the size and scale of the area’s growth.

The area around Nine Elms is undergoing significant regeneration with approximately 40 major development sites building 20,000 new homes and creating 25,000 new jobs between now and 2030. The Northern line extension between Kennington and Battersea Power Station will improve transport links in the Vauxhall, Nine Elms and Battersea areas, with journey times to the City and West End taking less than 15 minutes and will open on 20th September.

TfL will continue to work with Battersea Power Station and other developers on the future phases of the work, which are planned to be delivered between 2023 and 2025, as funding and land becomes available from the developments along the corridor. These improvements will see the completion of the upgraded footways and crossing facilities for people walking, improved bus stops, streetscape enhancements and provision of new cycle facilities providing a continuous cycle route from Vauxhall Gyratory to the east of the scheme and connecting with the CS8 Cycle Route at Macduff Road.

In response to the pandemic, TfL upgraded the nearby cycle route between Wandsworth Town Centre and Chelsea Bridge (CS8), which is giving people across the capital more space to walk and cycle safely. Upgrades included protected space for people cycling, wider cycle lanes and lower speed limits to reduce road danger.

Will Norman, London’s walking and cycling commissioner, said: “Enabling more Londoners to walk and cycle is more important than ever to ensure a cleaner, greener recovery from the pandemic, so I’m delighted that the first phase of improvements at Nine Elms is complete.

“The Northern line extension is supporting tens of thousands of new jobs and homes, and the changes to road layouts will ensure that the increased numbers of people living in and visiting the area can travel safely and sustainably.”

Julie Lewington, TfL’s head of projects and programmes, added: “We’re pleased to have completed the first phase of the work around Nine Elms, which will support the extension of the Northern line and the major regenerations of the area, bringing new homes, jobs and open spaces to the local community. This project plays a key part in our commitment to create healthy streets across the capital, making it easier and safer for people to walk and cycle across London.”