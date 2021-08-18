Five Ten introduces new Trailcross GTX

Share Facebook

Five Ten has introduced the new Trailcross GTX, the ‘first-ever’ flat pedal shoe that features Gore-Tex durably waterproof, breathable technology.

“If you ride in all conditions, the new Trailcross GTX is the best flat pedal footwear choice on the market, said a statement. “The ankle-height shoe has a waterproof, breathable upper that renders cold, damp feet to a thing of the past. A flexible, neoprene, hook-and-loop closure ensures that no debris, water or snow sneaks down your ankles, and the Gore-Tex membrane keeps moisture out while preventing sweat build-up on the inside.”

A crew of adidas Five Ten athletes put this shoe through three years of R&D, and Five Ten pro rider Darren Berrecloth helped test the new Trailcross GTX in his home area of Vancouver Island. “The Trailcross GTX is by far the best all-around flat pedal shoe I’ve slipped on. Whether I’m riding sloppy trails or hiking through British Columbia’s rugged terrain, this shoe keeps me warm and dry. Flat out love it!”

The shoe is built on adidas Five Ten’s Trailcross platform that is dedicated to the idea that mountain bikers need the best interface with the pedal, plus the capability to traverse by foot, scout new lines or hike the steepest chutes. When you add in the elements of mud, water and snow, the Trailcross GTX was born.

“We built the Trailcross GTX from the ground up, starting with Five Ten’s iconic dotted outsole for flat pedal performance on the bike,” said Luke Hontz, senior product manager, Five Ten. “We refined the design with hiking in mind, with the addition of a more traditional hiking-specific tread on the toe and heel, and sufficient toe lift to accommodate a walking gait. All the shoes in the Trailcross family are designed to take you from the bike to trail to home with pedal power and hiking performance. We listened to the riders need for a waterproof flat pedal shoe and the GTX was our answer.”

Hannu Haslach, Gore-Tex and Gore Bike Wear strategic account marketeer, added: “The team here at Gore-Tex footwear are excited to see the launch of the Five Ten Gore-Tex mountain bike shoe. The weather is no longer an excuse not to ride. The Trailcross GTX collaboration embodies our philosophy at Gore-Tex! It is made to ride further, Together. Now you can really enjoy the elements!”

