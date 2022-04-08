Fizik announces Argo Adaptive 3D-printed saddle and Vento Ferox Carbon shoe

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Fizik has announced the Argo Adaptive, a new 3D printed saddle that is being presented at this year’s Sea Otter Classic.

Utilising Carbon Digital Light Synthesis 3D printed “digital-padding”, the new saddle expands the Argo family and joins the best-selling Antares Versus Evo within the Fizik Adaptive range.

The Argo Adaptive combines the unique Carbon 3D printing technology with Fizik’s decades of saddle knowledge. The brand’s extensive saddle pressure mapping data works in conjunction with the Carbon design, creating a seamlessly engineered ‘zonal cushioning’. The unique 3D printed lattice structure is tuned for different loading patterns across the whole saddle, and the result is a shape optimised for varying postures and sit bone positions.

The Argo saddle offers a versatile short-nosed design, encouraging stability and relieving pressure on soft tissue. Where a traditional saddle shape encourages riders to shift their position frequently, the new Argo Adaptive puts the rider in a planted position, offering greater stability, comfort and weight distribution.

The saddle has tailored zonal cushioning, reduced peak pressure for long-lasting comfort and the Argo shape offers greater stability and weight distribution.

The Fizik Argo Adaptive R1 with carbon rails will be available in 140mm (190g) and 150mm (196g) and will be priced at £299. The Fizik Argo Adaptive R3 with K:ium alloy rails will be available in 140mm (224g) and 150mm (230g) and will be priced at £259.

Read more: Continental launches Gravity range of downhill, enduro and trail tyres

Fizik has also introduced the Vento Ferox Carbon, a new all-road shoe designed for the trails. Combining a lightweight laminated-mesh upper, a responsive carbon outsole and additional support from a dual-closure system, the new Vento Ferox Carbon is the latest name in the brand’s all-road shoe range.

– Durable and tear-resistant, woven mesh over a PU laminated upper

– Li2 BOA Fit System

– X1 Carbon outsole – with rubber tread, stiffness index 10

– Weight: 297g

– Sizes: 36-48 (37 to 47 also in half sizes)

The Vento Ferox Carbon combines a performance-ready stiff and responsive carbon outsole with an upper construction that is breathable, lightweight, durable and resistant. It is available in two colours: Lilac/White and Black/Black and is priced at £299.