fizik expands Adaptive line with two new options

fizik has expanded its Adaptive line with two new options and an all-black aesthetic in the Antares Versus Evo R1 and R3.

The saddles benefit from the same 3D-printed zonal cushioning system, joined to a more ride-compliant carbon-reinforced nylon shell, with a choice of either lightweight carbon or Kium rail systems. And this time, both saddles come all-black.

Named for the way in which the saddle is programmed and printed to ergonomically adjust across its surface, Adaptive uses a new engineering practise known as Digital Light Synthesis technology. DLS is an additive manufacturing process that utilises digital ultraviolet light projection, oxygen-permeable optics and programmable liquid resins to create zonal cushioning – a variable support network that provides improved comfort, weight savings and performance.

Prices:

Antares Versus Evo R1 Adaptive – 139mm – $299.99, £299.99, €299.00

Antares Versus Evo R1 Adaptive – 149mm – $299.99, £299.99, €299.00

Antares Versus Evo R3 Adaptive – 139mm – $249.99, £249.99, €249.00

Antares Versus Evo R3 Adaptive – 149mm – $249.99, £249.99, €249.00

fizik is distributed in the UK by Extra UK.

fizik.com

