fizik expands road shoe range with Tempo Overcurve R4 Wide

fizik has expanded its road shoe range with the Tempo Overcurve R4 Wide.

Part of the fizik Tempo series, the shoe offers the same road-ready performance as its original but now comes with dimensions to suit for riders seeking a higher volume shoe – perfect for cyclists who find fizik’s classic sizing ‘a bit too tight’.

Centred around fizik’s Overcurve design, an asymmetrical layout that ergonomically conforms to the natural shape of the foot, the Tempo Overcurve R4 Wide is constructed with a slightly roomier forefoot, higher volume ball and wider metatarsal area.

“To fine-tune the fit, the single Boa IP1 dial makes micro-adjustments fast and secure,” said a statement. “Striking the ideal balance between stiffness and comfort, the carbon-injected R4 outsole delivers efficient power transfer while adapting to a wide variety of road surfaces, from smooth and flowing tarmac to the rough rhythm of pavé – just turn up the volume and go.”

fizik has produced a size chart to help riders decide which version of the Overcurve R4 is right for them.

Prices:

Tempo Overcurve R4 Wide Microtex £194.99, €200, $199,99

Tempo Overcurve R4 Wide Iridescent £209.99, €215, $229,99

