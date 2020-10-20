fizik introduces new road racing shoes

Share Facebook

fizik has introduced the Vento Infinito Carbon 2 and Vento Infinito Knit Carbon 2 road racing shoes.

The brand has designed its latest racing shoes from the ground up following a ‘less-is-more’ approach, “removing all that is unnecessary in the pursuit of victory”, it said.

The latest Infinito features a new R2 outsole with an engineered carbon fibre layup that “saves weight while delivering increased stiffness for more efficient power transfer”. The Infinito arch support configuration is coupled with the Boa Fit System, allowing for individualised and micro-adjustable volume control of the instep and forefoot areas.

The Vento Infinito Carbon 2 is priced at €350, $349.99 and £329.99 and is available in colours black/black, white/black and grey/coral.

The Vento Infinito Knit Carbon 2 is priced €380, $379.99 and £369.99 and is available in colours black/black and coral/black.

Both are available now via fizik.com and fizik dealers globally.

