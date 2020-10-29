fizik “redesigns power transfer” with Vento Stabilita Carbon

Share Facebook

fizik has “redesigned power transfer” with the Vento Stabilita Carbon.

The road racing shoes are designed to prioritise foot stability, “minimising unnecessary foot movement that leads to wasted watts and lost power”.

“Stripping away any unnecessary material and weight, fizik has prioritised performance by positioning Dynamic Arch Support 2.0 on the outside of the instep for better power transfer and comfort,” said the brand. “Integrated into fizik’s latest carbon outsole, Dynamic Arch Support 2.0 consists of an external, separately adjustable strap assembly that provides tailored support to the plantar fascia.

“When the plantar fascia is properly supported, the medial arch stiffens, allowing for efficient power transfer and the most direct energy delivery from legs to pedals.”

fizik’s Volume Control system has also been upgraded, allowing for individual adjustments between the instep and forefoot areas with new, smaller Boa IP2 dials.

Engineered to eliminate lost watts, the Vento Stabilita Carbon feature fizik’s latest carbon fibre outsole, expanding airflow and reducing weight via strategic design and internal channelling. Lastly, to maximise stability, resilient, polyurethane-laminated fabrics combined with a comfortable mesh cradle the foot and lead to “long-lasting support throughout the entire pedal stroke”.

The Vento Stabilita Carbon is priced at £374.99. fizik is distributed in the UK and Ireland by Extra UK.